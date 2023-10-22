Week 7: Broncos vs. Packers gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos got a key starter back on defense with edge rusher Baron Browning looking to get his first action of the season in this game against the Green Bay Packers. Head Coach Sean Payton noted he’ll be on a pitch count, but its good to see him back on the field.

Meanwhile, the Packers got a huge boost with running back Aaron Jones back and ready to take on the NFL’s worst run defense in Denver. Their Top 10 defense will have some key starters out, however, with both Jaire Alexander and Zayne Anderson out along with De’Vondre Campbell.

The Broncos offense should be able to get things going in this game, but the outcome could be decided on what Broncos defense decides to show up today. Both teams haven’t had much success this season and Denver has yet to win a home game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position JL Skinner S Riley Moss CB Thomas Incoom OLB Alex Forsyth C Keondre Coburn NT Elijah Garcia DE