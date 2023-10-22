Week 7: Packers at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will be looking for their first home win of the season against a soft Green Bay Packers team. However, Denver has lost to three “soft” teams at home already this season, so I wouldn’t exactly call this one a gimmie for Denver. Both teams definitely need a win today.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Packers game predictions

The spread on this game is basically a straight-up pick’em type deal. I was still feeling annoyed from the 16th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week when I made this pick, so I obviously went with the Packers here. However, as the week went on I feel like this is a game Denver could - and should - win at home. I’ve been flip-flopping every day on this one.

Broncos vs. Packers in-game updates

There are a lot of Packers fans here. A lot. It's 72 degrees with 9 mph winds out of the west for kickoff. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 22, 2023

Broncos introduce 12 players on their starting offense, as they give the individual-intro treatment to 5 O-linemen, 2 wide receivers, 2 tight ends, RB Javonte Williams, FB Michael Burton and QB Russell Wilson. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 22, 2023

Russell Wilson and Riley Dixon are the Broncos' representatives for the coin toss. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 22, 2023

First deep shot of the day from Russell Wilson is on the money to Courtland Sutton for 33 on third-and-8. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 22, 2023