 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 7: Packers at Broncos - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s Week 7 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers. Join us in the comments section during the game.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be looking for their first home win of the season against a soft Green Bay Packers team. However, Denver has lost to three “soft” teams at home already this season, so I wouldn’t exactly call this one a gimmie for Denver. Both teams definitely need a win today.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Packers game predictions

The spread on this game is basically a straight-up pick’em type deal. I was still feeling annoyed from the 16th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week when I made this pick, so I obviously went with the Packers here. However, as the week went on I feel like this is a game Denver could - and should - win at home. I’ve been flip-flopping every day on this one.

Broncos vs. Packers in-game updates

In This Stream

2023, Week 7: Packers at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 25 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...