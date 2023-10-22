Winners and losers from the Broncos 19-17 victory over the Packers

The Denver Broncos improved to a 2-5 record this evening after they defeated the Green Bay Packers by the score of 19-17. They had a 16-3 lead in the third quarter and did their best to have yet another second-half collapse, but they held off the Packers and came away with their second victory of the season.

The first half was fairly uneventful, but the second half picked up with the action and we saw some notable plays happen. Despite their best efforts, the Broncos held on to the lead and held off a late comeback from the Packers. So, with all that said, here are the Broncos winners and losers from their 19-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Winners

K Wil Lutz

The MVP of this game is kicker Wil Lutz. The former Saints kicker who the Broncos traded for before the start of the season has quickly become a reliable option for the team after a rough first impression. In this game, he made all four of his kicks and was the difference-maker in this game.

He had kicks of 32, 29, 35, and the game-winning 52-yarder in this one. He was perfect on extra points and has quickly changed the narrative about his addition to this team.

WR Courtland Sutton

While all eyes have been on Jerry Jeudy at the receiving position, veteran Courtland Sutton has proven to be a reliable option for them. He has a touchdown reception for a second straight week and caught the Broncos' only touchdown for a second straight week.

A touchdown by #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton give them a 16-3 lead over the #Packerspic.twitter.com/hMbGDCDYsS — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023

In this game, Sutton led the team in catches and targets and finished the game with 6 receptions for 76 yards and that lone touchdown score.

RB Javonte Williams

After a slow start of the season where we saw Javonte Williams be below the 4.0 yards per carry mark for the season, he has really improved these past two weeks. Last week vs. the Chiefs, Javonte averaged 5.2 yards per carry and this week, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

In this game, he carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards and had a touchdown carry called back because of a penalty. He appears to be looking closer to his former self and could be on the verge of a big second half.

Broncos defense

The Broncos' defense took a lot of heat and criticism after their play vs. the Commanders, Dolphins, Bears, and Jets, but in the last two games, they have looked better. They were competitive vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last week and in this one, they held the Packers offense to three points or less for most of the game.

Now, they did give up two touchdowns in the second half to the Packers, which is something we will touch on later, but they look improved. Earlier in the season, they looked historically bad, but recently, they have looked like a competitive defense.

S P.J. Locke

Safety P.J. Locke started the season on the injured reserve, but in this one, he made one of the bigger plays we have seen from this unit all season. He was thrown into action after veteran safety Kareem Jackson was ejected from the game and made the most of his opportunities.

P.J. Locke comes up with a huge INT to basically end the game #Broncos pic.twitter.com/NgNRBqknu4 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023

It was fourth down, Jordan Love was throwing deep, and safety P.J. Locke made a spectacular play to end the game and get his first career interception.

Losers

S Kareem Jackson

For the third time this season, safety Kareem Jackson was flagged for a big hit to the head/neck area of a receiver and for the second time this season, he was ejected from the game because of this hit.

The hit that got #Broncos Kareem Jackson ejected pic.twitter.com/XzLYYNBdRi — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023

He lowered his helmet and hit Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave in the head and neck area. It was a big hit that instantly drew the flag and later ended up with an ejection. With this being the third time he was called for this and the second time he was suspended, the NFL may up their punishment and this time, consider suspending him.

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

For a second straight week, the rookie wide receiver was not targeted in the passing game and in his lone offensive play, he lost 11 yards. So, it was another tough offensive showing for the rookie who has flashed big-play potential at times this season.

With Jerry Jeudy’s name continuing to be named in trade rumors, we could see him be used in the passing game more as we progress throughout the regular season.

CB Damarri Mathis

After having a rough start to the season as the starter opposite of Patrick Surtain II, the second-year corner appears to have lost his starting job. Today, veteran Fabian Moreau started at corner and appears to have surpassed Mathis on the depth chart.

Second half play

The theme of this season for the Broncos has included multiple bad second-half collapses that has led them to lose a few winnable games this season. Well, we about had that happen in this one.

At one point in the third quarter, the Broncos had a 16-3 lead but they quickly scored two touchdowns and had a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter. They did end up kicking a game-winning field goal, but an untimely holding call and missed field goal earlier in the game likely kept the Packers from winning this one. So, while the Broncos adverted another second-half collapse, the warning signs of it still happening are there.