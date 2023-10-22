The Denver Broncos just got done with the Kansas City Chiefs 10 days ago in a 19-8 loss on Thursday Night Football, but now they’ll welcome Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to the Mile High City where they haven’t beaten Kansas City since 2014.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 8.5-point home underdogs to the Chiefs in Week 8. The over/under stands at 45.5 for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds

Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -8.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +330 / Kansas City -425

Over/Under: 45.5

The only thing that could give us hope here is that the Broncos defense has been much improved over the last two games. They held Mahomes and the Chiefs to 19 points on the road and took care of the Green Bay Packers this week by holding them to just 17. If they can keep the score lower, then perhaps Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense will wake up enough to make a game of this one.

Mahomes, however, has been catching fire in recent weeks. Despite only having one touchdown against Denver, he did top 300 yards passing in that game. He followed that up with a 424 yard and 4 touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Denver’s defense is certainly going to have its work cut out for them and the offense needs to show up for the first time since the win over the Chicago Bears.

What do you think Broncos Country?