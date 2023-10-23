Game balls for the Broncos 19-17 win over the Packers

In the Denver Broncos first win, they needed to rally to overcome a two score deficits to beat the Chicago Bears. For their second win, they had to stave off a two score rally by the Green Bay Packers to come out on top.

Up 16-3 late in the third quarter, the Packers then mounted a comeback that saw them in the lead late in the fourth quarter. It looked like we were going to witness a complete second half collapse, but Denver collected themselves and put together a game-winning field goal drive to secure their second win of the season.

In a lot of ways it was a sloppy game by both teams, but a strong rushing attack that had 145 yards on the ground at 5.8 yards per carry by the Broncos and good defense helped them win the game. Here are the game balls out staff has handed out for a solid team win in Week 7.

Courtland Sutton

We’ve been waiting for one of the Broncos’ wide receivers to breakout of this early season slump. Courtland Sutton was that guy. While he only had six catches for 76 yards, it felt like every single catch he made on Sunday was vital a Broncos’ scoring drive. None bigger than this third down touchdown reception where he burned his man for a wide open pitch and catch to put the Broncos up 16-3 in the third quarter. - Tim Lynch

A touchdown by #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton give them a 16-3 lead over the #Packerspic.twitter.com/hMbGDCDYsS — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin’s box score won’t wow the stat hunters or fantasy football players out there, but that didn’t stop him from having a significant contribution to the Broncos winning this game. The rookie RB is a playmaking machine, and he proved it again this weekend.

At the halfway point of the 2nd quarter, the Broncos were facing a daunting 2nd & 31 to go from their own 15 yard line. With the game to that point being a grinding punt-fest, that 31 yard gap seemed like it might as well be a mile. It was one of those moments when you can feel the game’s momentum hanging in the balance- give Green Bay a short field before the half, and possession to start the 2nd half, and the game could quickly get completely out of hand. At least, it felt like that until McLaughlin ripped off a gutsy 23 yard run to make it 3rd & 8. And while the Broncos offense failed to follow that up with a 1st down, his effort succeeded in keeping the game in balance long enough for it to slide into Denver’s favor. - Taylor Kothe

P.J. Locke

P.J. Locke had his work cut out for him with KJack getting thrown out of the game. Not only did he step up big. He executed perfect technique from the safety position to rob any chance of the Green Bay Packers winning the game by getting the easy interception. It was a ball that should have never been thrown, but you have to respect when a player executes. My game ball goes to the possible future for this team at safety: P.J. Locke. - Sadaraine

P.J. Locke comes up with a huge INT to basically end the game #Broncos pic.twitter.com/NgNRBqknu4 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023

Javonte Williams

Honestly it feels a bit difficult handing out any game balls for this win, because man was it UGLY. I mean virtually everything about the Broncos right now is just ugly. However I wouldn’t loop the Broncos’ running backs into that ugliness. The Broncos currently have three incredibly talented running backs in Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

It’s been rather refreshing to see Williams find his stride again after missing last season due to an ACL tear. That injury looks like it hasn’t hindered him in the slightest. He’s still the Broncos’ bowling ball back. He was able to rumble for 82 rush yards against the Packers, and he was frequently seen bowling over defenders and juking them out of their boots. - Rachel Strand

Wil Lutz

The Broncos would not have won without the strong leg of Wil Lutz himself. He added to what has already been a strong season of kicking, scoring 13 of Denver’s 19 points, and nailing his longest field goal of the year.

He has now made 12 field goals in 13 attempts and has come a long way from the preseason kicking controversy that surrounded the team. - Ross Allen

Who gets your game ball for the Broncos-Packers game?