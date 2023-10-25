Fantasy winners and losers from week 7; Broncos and the rest

It’s time once again to take a look at the men who had you talking smack to your friends as well as those whose names you cursed under your breath. Let’s take a look at fantasy’s biggest winners and losers from week 7.

Broncos Winners

WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton was one of the lone offensive bright spots vs. the Chiefs in week six, and he carried it over to week seven to help get his team a victory. Sutton led the team in targets with six, caught all of them, including an 18-yard touchdown pass (the only one of the game for the Broncos). He finished with 76 yards in the air and found the end zone for the second straight week. He is pretty clearly a favorite of Russell Wilson’s in the red zone and is currently the most dependable Broncos receiver in fantasy. He’s worth a flex look in week eight in a rematch with the Chiefs.

It’s never something that gets celebrated, especially in a game that very well could’ve gone in the other direction, but kicker Will Lutz had his best performance of the season, making all four of his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder to give the Broncos the final lead, and hit his extra point attempt as well. If a team gets to the red zone regularly but can’t make the trip complete, it’s always good to have a reliable kicker to get you points. Lutz was that guy on Sunday, and kudos to anyone who had him in their lineup.

Broncos Losers

WR Marvin Mims

Perhaps he’s just no longer a secret, and scouting reports reflect that, or perhaps he just isn’t being used properly. For whatever reason, though, rookie WR Marvin Mims, one of the few highlights of the team through the first five games, has pretty much disappeared from the offense. He’s received one target in each of the past two games and only caught one of them (for four yards). He’s unfortunately stood out in a much different way than he did earlier on, as he now has a muffed punt on his record and took a reverse for -11 yards last week. He’s still just a rookie and clearly has big play ability, but he’s not someone to keep on your fantasy roster at this point.

RB Samaje Perine

When Perine was signed during the offseason, he was thought to be someone who could split the carries with Javonte Williams and be a receiving weapon out of the backfield. While he is getting looks out of the backfield from Russell Wilson, he’s also clearly become the number three back. Javonte Williams had his second straight effective ground game with 82 yards on 15 carries, and rookie sensation Jaleel McLaughlin is being used as the change of pace back, leaving little room for Perine to provide much. For those keeping him stashed in case of injury, it appears his role is what it is and not one that will help your fantasy team.

Best of the Rest - Week Six Winners from Around the League

BAL QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson, the league’s former MVP, has not quite looked as elite as he did during his award-winning season, often playing with inconsistency. Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, that was not the case. Lamar went absolutely bonkers on the Lions, completing 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards (well over 100 yards more than his previous season high), three touchdown passes, and no turnovers. He also ran for 36 yards and a score. If this is the Lamar Jackson the Ravens are going to get the rest of the season, the rest of the league better be on notice.

The KC Mahomes-Kelce Connection

This duo remains arguably the most dangerous 1-2 punch in the NFL. Granted, the Chargers defense is nothing special, but throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns on any team is impressive. And Kelce grabbing 12 catches for 179 yards and a score is insane for a tight end. Maybe they got it out of their system before this weekend?

Week Seven Losers from Around the League

ATL RB Bijan Robinson

The rookie was pretty much non-existent in the Atlanta Falcons’ 16-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After underwhelming the previous week with 37 yards on 13 carries against the Washington Commanders, he only had one carry for three yards this past weekend. Reserves Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 31 carries and 115 yards instead. He reportedly wasn’t feeling well, but try telling that to fantasy owners who goose egged at that position.

LAR WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp appeared to be seamlessly back to form following an injury forced him to miss the first month of the season, as he had back to back 100+ yard receiving games and was leading the team in targets. This past Sunday, though, he reverted to human form, and everyone’s favorite underdog, Puka Nacua was instead the favorite of Matthew Stafford, pulling in eight of 12 targets for 154 yards. It’s likely just a one-off for Kupp, but he likely cost some fantasy owners their games.