Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. A team they have not beaten in their last 16 attempts and a team that just got done beating them in Kansas City just two short weeks ago. As far as preparation goes, Head Coach Sean Payton noted it’ll be no different than it was 14 days ago.

“The files for this game, for instance—the same for them—[are] on the computer with however far you went back with the cutups,” Payton explained on Wednesday. “They all exist. Here it is a week and a half, two weeks later. You have all the files again. You add the Chargers to the files—the cut-ups. You add your game because you didn’t have it in your prep. Then, you look at things you want to do differently, things you want to do the same. All of that’s part of the process. I think it’s a really good defense. When you look at their numbers this year relative to points allowed—in all the categories they’re playing extremely well.”

The good news for Denver is that they are fairly healthy heading into this game and should be a full go with everyone on the active roster this week. For the Chiefs, the only player that is an unknown right now is an important piece of their defense in linebacker Nick Bolton. That’s a name to keep an eye on as practice sessions progress through the week.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL