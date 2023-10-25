2023, Week 8: Chiefs at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 as they look to end their archrivals 16-game win streak against them. Here is everything we have on the game.

The Denver Broncos have forgotten what its like beating the Kansas City Chiefs as there is officially zero players on the roster who were with Denver the last time they beat Kansas City in Week 2 of 2015. Will that change this week?

With the NFL trade deadline coming up hot on the heels of this next game, Head Coach Sean Payton was asked if the outcome of this game will affect his approach and he seemed not at all committed to wheeling and dealing next week.

“Oh, no, no, no. It’s next week, I think, at some point,” Payton said. “But no. I don’t think—no. We’re focused on winning with this group and these guys here. We went through this in the offseason, too. It’s the new cycle and it’s part of the deal. No, not at all.”

A win would put the Broncos at 3-5 coming off a big win against an archrival, so I could see momentum towards a tear down completely evaporating. However, a 2-6 record with yet another home loss should set some wheels in motion. We’ll have to wait and see if Payton agrees.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.