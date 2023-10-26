NFL Insiders expect Broncos to entertain offers on many players

Good morning, Broncos Country.

It’s been quiet on the trade front leading up to this weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that could change quite quickly. According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, the Denver Broncos will be listening to offers on many of their well-known players leading up to the trade deadline.

After that’s done, I do think Denver will undergo a more thorough retooling, with Payton captaining all of it. Which is why the Broncos are going to listen to trade inquiries on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles, Josey Jewell, Justin Simmons and even Patrick Surtain II over the next six days. The Broncos aren’t close, they need picks and it makes sense exploring getting more. It’s also, to me, the smart thing to do, if you’re Payton, George Paton or Greg Penner, in charting a course out of this near-decade-long malaise for a very proud franchise.

This doesn’t come as a surprise. As Breer noted, the franchise will have a tough decision to make with Russell Wilson after their 2023 season. But there is no doubt given Denver’s cap issues that some moves are going to have to be made. Which is why I’d expect at least one player to be dealt by the official deadline.

All of those names have been mentioned in the past, but it’s worth noting that FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reiterated similar thoughts, especially with respect to franchise cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Evidently teams are calling, but as many of us have speculated it would take a gargantuan offer for him to be moved. It doesn’t seem likely, but there is obvious interest in the All-Pro cornerback.

: NFL teams have called the #Broncos about trading for star CB Patrick Surtain, per @JayGlazer



A trade is unlikely however. Glazer mentioned there are teams around the league looking for defensive help.



Last night, @DMRussini reported that the Broncos will listen to… https://t.co/5MvfRiHqth pic.twitter.com/zr7EIOyPcw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2023

In my opinion, the thought of trading him would become more reasonable after the season is over when draft slot positioning is set in stone. However, I still think that trading your best player and one of the league’s best players (regardless of position) and would be a bad idea. Either way, it will be interesting to see how things shake out between now and the trade deadline.

What do you think Broncos Country? Will the Broncos make some bold trades? How many players do you expect them to move on from? What do you think the return will be? Sounds off in the comments section and give me your best trade deadline predictions for our beloved Broncos.

As always, thank you for reading. Here are some articles to kickstart your morning for today’s edition of Horse Tracks.

