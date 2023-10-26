NFL picks for Week 8 of the 2023 season as Broncos play the Chiefs

Welcome to Week 8!

On the season, Chris Hart is beginning to separate himself from the pack with Ian and I in second place four games back. He is also dominating in his picks against the spread, so the rest of us certainly have our work cut out for us to compete. As for picking the total, no one is even in the same planet as Laurie. She continues to slay the over/unders.

Here is where the Mile High Report staff stack up heading into Week 8:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 8 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. My favorite pick this week is the Carolina Panthers play. Winless teams are often the most dangerous opponents once we get into the middle part of the season. They are facing a very beatable opponent too, so I like this pick even if it doesn’t pan out.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, we are still chasing Bixbys Hooman but his lead was cut a little by Rusty Nail who is just three games back. The rest of us tanked even further behind. It was a rough week all around as the top score last week was just 7 games and only four players hit that mark. The rest of us were between 4-6 wins. Pretty bad all around! Here’s to picking up the pieces this week.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!