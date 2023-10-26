If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chiefs game on your local CBS affiliate in Week 8. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver has lost 16-straight to the Kansas City and will face them a second time in three weeks. Not ideal, but when Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about having to play the Chiefs again so soon he shrugged about worrying about things one can control.

“I don’t really think about it,” Payton said on Wednesday. “It kind of falls into that category of focus[ing] on the stuff you can control. When the schedule comes out, there are things I look at—away games, time changes, next week, time of the year and that kind of thing—bye week. I think it’s happened to me a few times where we had an opponent twice in three weeks. I can’t recall how many times, but not much.”

The Broncos have been playing better defense as of late and if their offense can show up maybe they can finally end this horrific streak. A loss this weekend and they will be three losses away from matching their worst streak against any team in franchise history. That mark is currently held by the Raiders from the 1960s to early 1970s.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.