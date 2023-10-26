Thursday Night Football Week 8: Bucs at Bills Open Thread

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

While the Buffalo Bills have a Top 5 offense, their defense hasn’t been stellar and has helped them drop three of their first seven games. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opposite problem sporting a solid defense and a pretty bad offense. Even so, the Bills should be favored at home to win this game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I think the Bills easily take care of business tonight, but I like the spread here for the Bucs to cover. I don’t think this will be a super high scoring game, which should hopefully give the Bucs a good shot at covering that nine point spread.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!