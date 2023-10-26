 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football Week 8: Bucs at Bills Open Thread

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Come chat with us during the game!

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

While the Buffalo Bills have a Top 5 offense, their defense hasn’t been stellar and has helped them drop three of their first seven games. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opposite problem sporting a solid defense and a pretty bad offense. Even so, the Bills should be favored at home to win this game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I think the Bills easily take care of business tonight, but I like the spread here for the Bucs to cover. I don’t think this will be a super high scoring game, which should hopefully give the Bucs a good shot at covering that nine point spread.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...