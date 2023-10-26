 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos had some hiccups on the injury front in practice this week with two new players appearing on the injury report.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Yesterday, I noted that the Denver Broncos were relatively healthy and that appears to have been a bad thing to note as two new players were added to the injury list today with tackle Garett Bolles with a hip issue and wide receiver Brandon Johnson hurting his hamstring. Both players were listed as limited on Thursday, so their status bears monitoring tomorrow.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape my cursing either as kicker Harrison Butker had an illness and running back Jerick McKinnon had a groin issue. Both were non-participants on Thursday. Linebacker Nick Bolton remains out as well.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED
Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL
Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL

Chiefs injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP
Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP
Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL
Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

