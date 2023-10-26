Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Thursday

Yesterday, I noted that the Denver Broncos were relatively healthy and that appears to have been a bad thing to note as two new players were added to the injury list today with tackle Garett Bolles with a hip issue and wide receiver Brandon Johnson hurting his hamstring. Both players were listed as limited on Thursday, so their status bears monitoring tomorrow.
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape my cursing either as kicker Harrison Butker had an illness and running back Jerick McKinnon had a groin issue. Both were non-participants on Thursday. Linebacker Nick Bolton remains out as well.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Hip
|--
|LIMITED
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|FULL
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|FULL
|DNP
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
