Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Thursday

Yesterday, I noted that the Denver Broncos were relatively healthy and that appears to have been a bad thing to note as two new players were added to the injury list today with tackle Garett Bolles with a hip issue and wide receiver Brandon Johnson hurting his hamstring. Both players were listed as limited on Thursday, so their status bears monitoring tomorrow.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape my cursing either as kicker Harrison Butker had an illness and running back Jerick McKinnon had a groin issue. Both were non-participants on Thursday. Linebacker Nick Bolton remains out as well.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL