Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 8

The good thing about the Denver Broncos playing the Kansas City Chiefs is the prop bets.

Thanks to how good Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are.

Unfortunately, the last time these two teams played I failed to take advantage of it. Much like the last few weeks. Agains the Green Bay Packers I once again went 1-4 in prop selections. That puts me at 15-19 for the season. Needless to say, I bounceback week would be nice.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 8 vs the Chiefs is no different.

Travis Kelce anytime TD (-145)

The only thing the Chiefs tight end failed to do on Thursday Night Football when these two teams played was get in the end zone. Kelce makes up for it on Sunday. The Broncos defense has never been able to cover Kelce, that doesn’t change this week.

Javonte Williams anytime TD (+150)

The only thing Williams hasn’t done this season is score a touchdown. The Denver running back gets one on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+154)

Mahomes and the KC offense steamrolled the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes and the Chiefs carry that momentum over to Sunday and Mahomes gets over 2.5 passing TDs.

Javonte Williams alternate rushing yards 60+ (+135)

Denver can run the ball on offense and it needs to be able to run the ball to have a chance against KC. Williams almost got this number a little over a week ago, he gets it on Sunday.

Travis Kelce alternate receiving yards 90+ (+145)

I debated the 100+ at +205, but I’m hedging a bit on this. Kelce should have no problem hitting this number against the Denver defense on Sunday.