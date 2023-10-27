Where are they now? Catching up with former Broncos RB Knowshon Moreno

Welcome in to another edition of ‘Where are they now?’ in which we look back at some past Denver Broncos who left a lasting impact on the franchise but perhaps are not as widely remembered by fans as Ring-of-Honor type legends

In this edition, we’ll check in on former running back Knowshon Moreno, who spent time with the Broncos from 2009-2013.

Broncos History

Following an All-American collegiate career at the University of Georgia, Knowshon Moreno appeared headed for superstardom when the Denver Broncos picked him with the 12th pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, his debut with the Broncos coincided with new head coach Josh McDaniels, who didn’t exactly have a vision that one would refer to as competent.

Still, despite a rough experience from a win-loss perspective, Moreno put together two very admirable seasons, rushing for 947 yards and 779 yards, under McDaniels in 2009 and 2010. He would finish third in offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2009.

When McDaniels was relieved of head coaching duties and replaced with John Fox in 2011, Moreno’s trajectory plateaued, and his role was reduced with the arrival of newly signed Willis McGahee (who would be named to the Pro Bowl that year). The ultimate dagger came in November, though, when Moreno would tear his ACL in a game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his season.

Entering the 2012 season with a new QB in Peyton Manning, McGahee had earned RB1 status, and rookie Ronnie Hillman would push the recovering Moreno for the backup role. He appeared to fall from grace after receiving minimal snaps and committing a lost fumble through the first two games of the season. He wouldn’t see the field for another eight games when McGahee himself was lost to a knee injury.

Many assumed Hillman would be next man up, but Moreno surprised and once again was given RB1 opportunity, where he capitalized, rushing for over 500 yards over the last six regular season games.

His efforts carried over through the offseason, where he once again won the starting running back spot over Hillman and rookie Montee Ball. He played a critical role in the dynamic 2013 Broncos’ offense, rushing for a career best 1,038 yards and helping the team reach the Super Bowl.

He would not re-sign with Denver and instead took his talents to the Miami Dolphins the following season, where despite a strong early season effort, he would once again tear his ACL, ending his NFL career.

What has Knowshon Moreno been up to?

Moreno never perhaps reached “superstar” status, and he will likely be remembered by casual fans more for his insanely thick tears rather than his on-the-field abilities.

Yet, he still put together a highly successful six-year career and can hold his head high knowing he made the Broncos a better team.

Since his playing days, he has gone from taking the ball to the house to putting people in new ones.

He got his real estate license in 2019 and has since been a realtor for EXP realty, where he leads (what else?) The Knowshon Team in Parker, Colorado.

He is very active in promoting his new career on social media, where he runs his own handle as well as that of his realty team and is quick to use his experience as a standout NFL player to put together meet and greets and other promotions.

In addition to his real estate career, he also still gives his time to the Broncos as an occasional analyst and commentator for the team.