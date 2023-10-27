Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos look like they’ll have almost everyone available, but wide receiver Brandon Johnson will be a gametime decision due to tweaking his hamstring this week during practice. Head Coach Sean Payton explained that it’d be a gametime decision and we all know how tricky hammy’s can be.
“There was one play where he strained it.” Payton said. “We’re just kind of—today, we held him back. We will see where he’s at. It was towards the end of practice. Likely, he’ll be more of a gametime decision.”
The Kansas City Chiefs are almost all full go too, but will not have linebacker Nick Bolton for this game. That didn’t keep them from holding the Broncos offense to eight measly points two weeks ago, so that will be something Payton will need to figure out on Sunday.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Hip
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|FULL
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
