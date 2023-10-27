 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Friday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson will be questionable for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Everyone else is a full go.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos look like they’ll have almost everyone available, but wide receiver Brandon Johnson will be a gametime decision due to tweaking his hamstring this week during practice. Head Coach Sean Payton explained that it’d be a gametime decision and we all know how tricky hammy’s can be.

“There was one play where he strained it.” Payton said. “We’re just kind of—today, we held him back. We will see where he’s at. It was towards the end of practice. Likely, he’ll be more of a gametime decision.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are almost all full go too, but will not have linebacker Nick Bolton for this game. That didn’t keep them from holding the Broncos offense to eight measly points two weeks ago, so that will be something Payton will need to figure out on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED FULL --
Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL --
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL FULL --
Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL FULL --

Chiefs injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP DNP OUT
Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP FULL --
Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL FULL --
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP FULL --
Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

