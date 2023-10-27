Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 8 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos look like they’ll have almost everyone available, but wide receiver Brandon Johnson will be a gametime decision due to tweaking his hamstring this week during practice. Head Coach Sean Payton explained that it’d be a gametime decision and we all know how tricky hammy’s can be.

“There was one play where he strained it.” Payton said. “We’re just kind of—today, we held him back. We will see where he’s at. It was towards the end of practice. Likely, he’ll be more of a gametime decision.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are almost all full go too, but will not have linebacker Nick Bolton for this game. That didn’t keep them from holding the Broncos offense to eight measly points two weeks ago, so that will be something Payton will need to figure out on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL FULL -- Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL FULL --

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP DNP OUT Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP FULL -- Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP FULL -- Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL FULL --