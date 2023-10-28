Sean Payton describes ‘déjà vu’ over facing KC twice in 3 weeks

We’re coming up to what will probably be the game of the year — good or bad — for Broncos Country.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with the media on Friday, discussing preparations as well as the weather forecast.

“We’re always [looking] during pregame...where’s the distance? Where’s the number? Where do I need to be going this way, that way?” He shared, admitting the weather can affect how they approach their fourth-down plays.

“The sun at our stadium—we discuss all the time do we want their returners looking at it or our receivers?”

Payton continued, explaining that all of those things are factors in their approach. “If you said 30 degrees with overcast and snow flurries, I want to know what the field conditions are like. That kind of thing.”

“You’ll forget four things that you saw two weeks ago, then there’ll be four other things that hit you that you like and you’re like, ‘I don’t know why I didn’t see it on the short week.’” -Sean Payton

Asked about what it’s like to have a three-week turnaround to play the Kansas City Chiefs twice, Payton described a feeling of “déjà vu” surrounding it all.

“You have a lot of déjà vu. It feels like it was a month ago, to some degree, then here you are. It’s funny. You’ll watch the same cutup of 208 red zone plays inside the 10.”

The coach described the process as going down rabbit holes and experiencing things jump back into your memory. You’ll forget four things that you saw two weeks ago, then there’ll be four other things that hit you that you like and you’re like, ‘I don’t know why I didn’t see it on the short week.’”

Payton hopes this weekend will show how the Broncos will fare against high level teams. He referenced Bill Parcels, whom he’s been channeling a lot this season. “Bill used to always say, ‘Hey, it gives you a chance to know where you stack up.’”

“I think when you get up in class with a team like this, you find out,” he said.