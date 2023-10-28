Broncos vs. Chiefs score predictions for Week 8

The Denver Broncos had the opposite of a start they were hoping for under new head coach Sean Payton, but they’ve grinded out two wins in their last four and they played the Kansas City Chiefs tough on Thursday Night Football two weeks ago. However, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are still big time underdogs to the Chiefs and for good reason... Denver has lost 16-straight games to Kansas City.

Collectively, we see that streak extending to 17-games for the Chiefs. We are collectively predicting they will beat the Broncos, 26-17. Although, we had quite a wide range of predictions in this one. Here is how we see the game unfolding individually:

Broncos 28, Chiefs 24

I have a new policy. All streaks come to an end, so from today until the day I take my last breath or until the day it happens, whichever comes first, I will be predicting the Broncos will end the streak against the Chiefs. Denver comes out firing on all cylinders on offense and defense and are able to keep Patrick Mahomes from getting the game-winning touchdown at the end of the game. Hey, it could happen... maybe. - Tim Lynch

Chiefs 27, Broncos 12

Like I told Ian on Broncos Odds and Endzones, the Chiefs don’t take this Broncos team seriously. And why should they? Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Donkeys as a starter. They seem to have the ability to just toy with Denver and then get something big out of Travis Kelce or one of the wide receivers, and the game is over. Until they prove me wrong, I can’t predict a win for the Broncos against the Chiefs. - Adam Malnati

Chiefs 24, Broncos 10

Cmon Tim. Be real. - Mike DeCicco

Chiefs 28, Broncos 13

The Broncos defense has gotten better, but the Russell Wilson resurgence story has been deemed premature. The Chiefs are a far better team than the Broncos, and Wilson can’t get the job done. - Nick Burch

Broncos 24, Chiefs 23

Screw it. I’ll join Tim on this new found wave of positivity. The Broncos will build off of their run game against the Packers and properly utilize it against the Chiefs this time around. As long as Travis Kelce is able to be kept out of the end zone then this will be a very winnable ballgame. The one thing I’m not looking forward to is the million camera shots of Taylor Swift. - Ross Allen

Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

At least the Broncos will get to see their real owner on Sunday. The good news is we get a bye after the latest loss to the Chiefs. In case you lost count, that’ll be 17 after this week. - Ian St. Clair

Give us your Broncos-Chiefs score predictions in the comments section below!