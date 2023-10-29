Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

The Denver Broncos defense has been playing well over the last two games and was the primary factor in the team securing their first home win of 2023 last week. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 and will be looking to end a 16-game losing streak to that franchise.

Game Preview

Just two weeks ago, the Broncos surprised a lot of people by holding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to a pathetic one touchdown in five red zone tries. That enabled Denver to stay competitive throughout the game, but the offense didn’t end up showing up so they lost 19-8 anyway.

However, when asked about the work the defense did against the Chiefs in Week 6, Head Coach Sean Payton obviously liked what he saw on film.

“Today is the day we work red zone and then we give them the red zone statistics,” Payton said on Friday. “If you graded offensively—let’s say you have four trips in. Ultimately, you’re looking at your red zone touchdown efficiency and you get a percentage. A lot of times, your third-down numbers in the red zone can point you to the end result. I thought we played good red zone defense. This is an explosive offense. We’ve seen them move the ball. Fortunately, we were able to force field goals. That’ll be an important part of this game coming up—not only defensively, but for us offensively.”

If the defense plays again like it did in Week 6 and keeps the score low, then the offense absolutely has to take advantage of that opportunity and try to end this disgusting losing streak against their AFC West rival.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 20

Online Streaming: YouTube NFL Package

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see blue in your area below, then you will be able to pick up the game on your local CBS station.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Hip -- LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED FULL FULL -- Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FULL FULL --

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP DNP OUT Harrison Butker K Illness -- DNP FULL -- Mike Edwards S Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FULL DNP FULL -- Justin Watson WR Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 8.5-point underdogs at home to the Chiefs. However, that line has surprisingly shifted strongly towards Denver. While they remain underdogs, the line now stands at a mere touchdown with an over/under at 45. I think this will be another closer game and Denver will come up short while covering the spread. Or they’ll win and I’ll be wearing my Victory Monday t-shirt.

Fan Sentiment

This week, we surveyed Broncos fans about the state of the Broncos defensive turnaround. They stymied Patrick Mahomes on Thursday Night Football two weeks ago holding him to 1/5 in red zone attempts and then dominated the Green Bay Packers for much of the game last week to help the team to a win. However, most fans think this defensive turnaround is a complete mirage. We’ll have to see if this holds true in their second attempt to take down the Chiefs here in Week 8.

