Good morning, Broncos Country!

One comment defines the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One comment defines the last seven years for the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Legwold has a story explaining the losing streak to the Chiefs, and he used this comment from Von Miller:

“I don’t know how we got to this point ... It just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way we lose ... I’m ready to bring whatever we had in the past back. I want that back.’’

That comment from Miller came after the ninth loss to KC on Dec. 15, 2019.

THE BRONCOS HAVE PROCEEDED TO LOSE SEVEN MORE GAMES IN A ROW TO THE CHIEFS. So, clearly, nothing has changed. And Miller is obviously off to greener pastures with the Buffalo Bills.

To make matters worse, not that it'll take much, Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos. Mahomes is 12-0 against Denver.

And if we’re being honest, it doesn’t feel like either of these streaks will end any time soon either.

Broncos News

Bronco notes for October 27 | 9news.com

Brandon Johnson is iffy with a hamstring. P.J. Locke talks about covering Travis Kelce when the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Run it back. Blueprint to Broncos upset of Chiefs remains dose of Double J backs

Run it back. Blueprint to Broncos upset of Chiefs remains on the ground. Can Broncos' Double J backs continue their momentum?

NFL News

NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

Who are the biggest game-planning nightmares in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks spotlights five players at five different positions. Plus, analysis on Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and another fruitful trade for the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey can tie NFL record with a TD in 17th straight game - NBC Sports

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey can tie a longstanding NFL record on Sunday against the Bengals.

NFL trade deadline 2023: All of the latest rumblings, including which teams are buyers and who they may target - CBSSports.com

Expect more movement across the league by Tuesday's deadline

The teams that could be buyers at the NFL trade deadline - The Washington Post

Some of the usual suspects, including the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, could be looking to boost their Super Bowl chances at the trade deadline.

NFL Week 8 injuries - Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields out; Jimmy Garoppolo trending up - ESPN

Backup QBs will be the order of the day Sunday with Ryan Tannehill, Daniel Jones and Justin Fields all unable to play. Our NFL Nation reporters weigh in with injury updates.

NFL Week 8 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 8, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.