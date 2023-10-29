 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 8 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 8 of the regular season.

Feels like all the games are early games today and none of them look at that interesting. I’ll be pulling for the Panthers to start winning here. They kind of need to so if the Denver Broncos do end up vying for a top three pick that it ends up being a top two pick. The Rams-Cowboys game could be good, but other than its looking like more of a Red Zone kind of day for me!

