NFL Week 8 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 8 of the regular season.
Feels like all the games are early games today and none of them look at that interesting. I’ll be pulling for the Panthers to start winning here. They kind of need to so if the Denver Broncos do end up vying for a top three pick that it ends up being a top two pick. The Rams-Cowboys game could be good, but other than its looking like more of a Red Zone kind of day for me!
Early games schedule
- Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets at New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
