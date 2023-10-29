 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos, Chiefs Week 8 weather forecast calls for freezing temperatures

There is already snow on the ground and the kickoff temperature will be down in the low 20s for the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing with now in the background at least. The weather forecast calls for temperatures in around 27 degrees, with a feels like number more in the very low 20s. Wind speeds around 5 MPH and mostly cloudy. So far, no actual flurries are in the forecast, but those predictions can change on a dime.

There is also reports that Patrick Mahomes has flu-like symptoms and isn’t feeling well this morning. However, he will play in this game regardless.

The field crew at Empower Field at Mile High did have the grass covered, so if the snow is all on the ground they should be able to easily remove the snow and the cover to give both teams a clean field to play on this afternoon.

The snow fall, according to Weather.com, should stop around 11am mountain time. That will give the field crew enough time to prepare before the game.

In This Stream

2023, Week 8: Chiefs at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 21 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...