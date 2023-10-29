Report: Broncos have a ‘good offer’ for WR Jerry Jeudy but they’re not taking it, at least yet

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos have received a “good offer” for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy but they have not received and offer they have liked up to this date.

The trade deadline falls this Tuesday, on Halloween, and all trades need to be made by 2 p.m. Mountain time and it sounds like Jeudy could be on the move. He has been rumored to be on the trade block since the last trade deadline and those rumors continued before the draft and now appear to be heating up again this trade deadline.

By the wording of this report, it seems like the source is not someone from the Broncos but a team that has made an offer for Jeudy or someone who has knowledge of the offer. A good deal to them could be a fourth-round pick while the Broncos want a second or third-rounder in return. So, we need to keep that in mind, especially with Florio noting that the Broncos do not like the offers being made up until this point.

There are still a few days until the trade deadline and the outcome of this afternoon’s games could impact all this, but there is still time for the Broncos to get an offer they want. Deadlines get deals done and the Broncos are nearing one with Jeudy and the other players they are receiving calls on. Will teams meet their asking price? We shall see.