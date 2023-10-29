Week 8: Chiefs at Broncos - Live Updates

It’s going to be a frigid day in the Mile High City as a snow storm just wrapped up earlier in the day leaving the area covered in snow and the field temperatures in the mid-20s as the Denver Broncos look to end a very long losing streak against their AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.

If Denver is going to end this streak, now might be a most opportune time as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly sick with flu-like symptoms but will play. If the defense can come out and play like they did against this team two weeks ago, then all that is needed is for the Broncos’ offense to actually show up this time.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions

I originally picked the Chiefs to win straight-up, but had the Broncos covering the spread on this game. I’d love to think Denver could win this game, but you have to go with the trends when betting and the Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015. However, they do tend to cover the spread a lot over that very long losing streak. So I’ll stick with those trends today.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in-game updates

Russell Wilson and Riley Dixon are the Broncos' game captains.



Denver wins the toss and defers to the second half.



Mahomes and Co. up first. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 29, 2023

Bit of a late-arriving crowd on a cold day for #KCvsDEN: pic.twitter.com/GR0MTQs67A — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 29, 2023

#Broncos force a three-and-out and survive a Patrick Mahomes run-all-around on third down in the process. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 29, 2023

EXCELLENT return by Marvin Mims.



Broncos have the ball in Chiefs territory too tart the game. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin gets the first down off a swing pass on third down! — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

RUN. THE. BALL. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2023

Russ throws a screen pass to RB Javonte Williams for a TOUCHDOWN!!! — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Javonte Williams scores a touchdown off a screen pass from QB Russell Wilson to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead over the Chiefspic.twitter.com/9lQSMixclc — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Pacheco just bounces off the Broncos' defense and runs for 19 yards. PJ Locke with the missed tackle. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2023

Wow.



Chiefs convert the third down on third-and-long.



Tough. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2023