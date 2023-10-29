 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8: Chiefs at Broncos - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s Week 8 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Join us in the comments section during the game.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to be a frigid day in the Mile High City as a snow storm just wrapped up earlier in the day leaving the area covered in snow and the field temperatures in the mid-20s as the Denver Broncos look to end a very long losing streak against their AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.

If Denver is going to end this streak, now might be a most opportune time as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly sick with flu-like symptoms but will play. If the defense can come out and play like they did against this team two weeks ago, then all that is needed is for the Broncos’ offense to actually show up this time.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions

I originally picked the Chiefs to win straight-up, but had the Broncos covering the spread on this game. I’d love to think Denver could win this game, but you have to go with the trends when betting and the Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015. However, they do tend to cover the spread a lot over that very long losing streak. So I’ll stick with those trends today.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in-game updates

