The Denver Broncos and their fans had to feel like it was pointless trying to beat the Kansas City Chiefs after 16-straight losses to them dating back to 2015. However, you could see from the very opening of the game that today was going to be difference.

A month ago the Broncos defense gave up 10 total touchdowns in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, but Vance Joseph has worked to turn things around and in two games against the Chiefs the defense gave up just a single touchdown and was the leading force to bring them down in Week 8 for Denver’s third win of the season.

Over the last several years it has felt like Denver only wins games against other bad teams. They never had a strong win against a championship caliber team. That makes this win over the Chiefs a potential larger turnaround for the franchise. If they can start believing they can beat any team, we could see a bit of a run down the stretch after their Bye Week. For now, let’s celebrate this win!

VICTORY MONDAY IS BACK!

Broncos vs. Chiefs final score TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Kansas City Chiefs 3 6 0 0 9 Denver Broncos 7 7 0 10 24

First Quarter

After holding the Chiefs to a three and out to start the game, the Broncos special teams made the first big play with a 31-yard punt return by Marvin Mims Jr. to set Denver up with excellent field position on their first drive. Two runs from Javonte Williams set Denver up with their first third down, but a swing toss to Jaleel McLaughlin led to a first down into field goal range.

Denver stuck with their rushing attack on their next three plays for another first down, before Russell Wilson rolled out to pass. With no one open, he ended up scrambling for five yards down to the Chiefs 10 yard line. The run game was working, so they kept going back to that well. Williams ran for six yards to setup a first and goal at the four yard line.

Javonte Williams scores a touchdown off a screen pass from QB Russell Wilson to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead over the Chiefspic.twitter.com/9lQSMixclc — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Two plays later, Wilson found Williams on a misdirection who then bulled his way into the end zone for the opening score.

Broncos 7, Chiefs 0.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense answered that drive with a very Mahomes-like scoring drive. He found a wide open wide receiver on a third and 14 and then avoided two pass rushers on another play to evade defenders all the way for another first down run. Then on a third and two from the four yard line, the Chiefs got cute and tried a shovel pass inside that was blown up for no gain.

The Broncos red zone defense two weeks ago held the Chiefs to one touchdown on five red zone attempts and that trend continued early in this game as they held Kansas City to a field goal once again inside the five yard line.

Broncos 7, Chiefs 3.

Second Quarter

On the Broncos next drive, they needed five plays to go three and out. Two penalties, one on each team, and an third down incompletion sent the ball right back to Kansas City after their last scoring drive.

The Chiefs looked like they would be putting together another long drive, but a reception by Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned into a fumble on a hit by Josey Jewell with Justin Simmons scooping it up at midfield to give the Broncos offense outstanding field position.

On their very first play, Wilson goes long ball to Jerry Jeudy for a 39-yard gain to the Chiefs 11-yard line for another red zone opportunity for Denver.

Incredible catch by Jerry Jeudy pic.twitter.com/QKIRTShHzk — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2023

Two plays later, Wilson found Jeudy in the back corner of the end zone for the touchdown and a commanding 14-3 lead over the Chiefs early in the second quarter.

Broncos 14, Chiefs 3.

Denver’s defense smelled blood in the water on the Chiefs next possession. Mahomes got greedy on a pass over the middle where Ja’Quan McMillian was able to jump in front for the interception at midfield.

Ja'Quan McMillan intercepts Patrick Mahomes #Broncos



Can they complete the upset?pic.twitter.com/laT0AG90tk — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

The Broncos then tried some trickery of their own on a flea-flicker, but Wilson didn’t have a good handle on the ball before throwing deep to Jeudy. The ball was underthrown and incomplete. Wilson took off on the next play for an eight yard gain to setup a third and two. The inside run was stuffed, but Sean Payton decided to keep the offense out on the field on fourth down.

After taking a timeout to discuss their options, Wilson rolled out and tried to run for the first down but was tackled just shy of the first down marker to give the Chiefs the ball back.

Mahomes immediately found Rashee Rice who outran Alex Singleton to the edge for a massive 39-yard gain for another trip into the red zone for Kansas City. However, the end result was the same with another red zone stop for the Broncos defense.

Broncos 14, Chiefs 6.

After a big 15-yard power run by Javonte Williams to kick off their next drive, Wilson followed it up with back-to-back incompletions to put Denver into a third and long. He would then be sacked to force a punt with just under four minutes left in the half.

Predictably, the Chiefs would pounce on that opportunity and quickly find themselves inside the 20 yard line with a minute to go in the first half. However, the Broncos defense would not be denied and came up with their third turnover of the half on a strip-sack by Baron Browning to kill the Chiefs scoring opportunity.

#Broncos EDGE Baron Browning strip sacks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Jonathon Cooper recovers.pic.twitter.com/nP7VdxSlZF — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Unfortunately, Garett Bolles failed in his assignment on a critical Broncos’ third down near midfield and that led a strip-sack on Wilson to set the Chiefs up with a long 56-yard field goal attempt to help close to gap just before halftime.

Broncos 14, Chiefs 9.

Third Quarter

Facing an early third down, Wilson went over the top to Courtland Sutton who brought down a tough 23-yard catch while being interfered with to get the first down across midfield.

Courtland Sutton makes an absurd catch with a defender all over him



: #KCvsDEN on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/NBvcSCVd0f — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

All that momentum was nearly wiped out on a third down sack, but a holding call on a defensive back that gave Denver an easy first down instead. Two plays later, Denver was knocking on the door just outside the Chiefs 10-yard line.

After an illegal formation penalty, the Broncos needed to get down to the Chiefs four yard line to get a first down. A four yard gain from Williams and a screen to McLaughlin for two setup a third and long. From the shotgun, Wilson held the ball forever and took another sack to bring out the field goal unit where it was promptly blocked.

The Chiefs gave Denver’s defense a stretch, but failed to convert on a third and four near midfield to force another punt to give the Broncos offense a chance to get things going for the first time in quite a while in this game.

Javonte Williams got their next drive going with a 10 yard run, then took a slip screen for a decent gain to the Broncos 35-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

Things derailed from there as Denver would open the final quarter facing a second and 16. Wilson went deep to Sutton and got a pass interference call to get Denver out near midfield. They would convert on a third and one and then McLaughlin would burst through the hole for a 13-yard gain to get Denver into field goal range.

The drive would stall from there on the back of an incompletion and yet another third down sack on Russell Wilson. The sack would push the Broncos out of field goal range.

On the ensuing punt, a muff would happen with rookie Drew Sanders there to fall on it just inside the 10 yard line.

Mecole Hardman muffs the punt and the Broncos recoverpic.twitter.com/fsRoL80qCf — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

On first and goal from the 10, Williams bulled his way down to the six. Then on second down, Wilson would find Sutton in the back corner of the end zone for a massive touchdown to put Denver up two scores with 10 minutes left in the game.

Russell Wilson throws his third touchdown of the game, this time, to WR Courtland Sutton



Can they pull off the upset??pic.twitter.com/vzofRKwHWG — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Broncos 21, Chiefs 9.

Denver’s defense needed to come out and keep the pressure on. After forcing back-to-back incompletions, Mahomes fired a pass over the middle for nine yards. From their own 34 yard line, they decided to go for it on fourth down and converted on a pass to a wide open Travis Kelce.

That got things moving for them converting a second third down later in the drive before getting into field goal range. On third and two, Mahomes had his arm hit as he threw to bring up another fourth down. They would go for it again and this time the Broncos defense feasted breaking up a pass in the end zone to get the ball back with a two score lead and seven minutes left in the game.

Denver gave the ball right back on a three and out, but they did force Kansas City to use all of their remaining timeouts.

The Broncos defense played inspired football sacking Mahomes back to back and then Justin Simmons intercepted him to ice the game for the first win over the Chiefs in eight years.

Justin Simmons gets his 5th career INT of QB Patrick Mahomes to end the Chiefs hope of a comebackpic.twitter.com/t2TlbBjRhY — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

The Broncos would take over and grind up as much of the remaining clock as possible and went backwards running the ball to bring out Wil Lutz to add another field goal with 35 seconds left in the game.

Broncos 24, Chiefs 9.