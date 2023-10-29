Instant Reaction: Turnovers fuel Broncos in big victory against Chiefs

After eight years, the Denver Broncos finally snapped their sixteen-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn’t easy and one big a rollercoaster of a ride—but they got the job done by a final score of 24-9.

It’s the biggest win for the franchise this season. Hell, it might very well be their best over the past few seasons. When it mattered most, they got the job done. The whole team came together. You love to see it.

Spearheaded by ferocious defensive effort fueled by multiple turnovers, the Broncos came up with a winning recipe the team needed in order to finally take down Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Make no mistake—the Broncos D was the story of the day and set the tone for this afternoon’s victory early on and often. They ran roughshod over the Chiefs’ offense all game long. Their pass rushers got after it—securing multiple sacks, hurries and pressures on Mahomes who rattled through four entire quarters. They also shut down their rushing attack and held them to less than 75 yards on the ground.

It was a dominant defensive performance. Kudos to Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph. After a disastrous start to the year his unit is performing at a very high level.

Offensively, the Broncos offensive line offered a road-grading performance and punished the Chiefs defensive front seven in the trenches. Javonte Williams was a force and amassed nearly 100 rushing yards and had a receiving touchdown to boot. The ground game as a topped over 150 yards as a unit and appears to be the primary strength offensively as the team heads into the second stretch of the season.

How about the quarterback? Russell Wilson didn’t have to throw the ball much but had three touchdowns in today’s game. He had a costly fumble and took a few bad sacks, yet his efforts were enough to help guide the offense on some key drives resulting in points on the board.

It feels good. Does it not, Broncos Country? Enjoy this victory!

Whether or not today’s big win against the Chiefs changes Denver’s trade deadline plans remains to be seen. But maybe, just maybe—this is the win the Broncos need to change their trajectory for the rest of the season. We won’t know answers to those questions for a while—but for now, let’s all enjoy our beloved franchise getting over the hump and finally getting a much need victory against a high-quality opponent and division rival.