Finally.

The damn losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs is over after a 24-9 win on Sunday. On top of that, the Denver Broncos also beat Patrick Mahomes for the first time.

What a great day for the Broncos and Broncos Country.

Here’s what we learned from Denver’s win on Sunday.

The losing streak to KC is finally over

The Broncos had lost 16-straight games to Kansas City heading into Sunday. It was fair to wonder when Denver would end this streak.

Thankfully we don’t have to think, wonder or hear about this damn losing streak anymore.

Major credit to the players, coaches and everyone in the organization.

The Broncos played like a team on a mission Sunday.

Biggest win since Super Bowl 50

Denver has been a garbage team for seven years.

I have no idea what this win could mean for the rest of the season. However, I do know what this victory means right now. The Broncos beat their rivals for the first time since 2015. They also won an AFC West game. They also now head into the bye on a two-game winning streak.

Instead of being sellers at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, maybe Denver should be buyers.

It was so refreshing to see Mile High Stadium rocking like it was.

Finally, a Broncos game was actually fun.

It was no doubt the biggest win for this franchise since Super Bowl 50. Hopefully, this is just what Sean Payton and Denver need to turn the corner.

Sean Payton deserves a lot of credit

Payton is the first Broncos head coach to beat KC since Gary Kubiak. He gets the credit for getting his team and staff in the position to get this big win.

It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t need to be – not when you finally beat your rival for the first time since 2015.

Vance Joseph and the Broncos defense were unreal

Major kudos to Denver’s defensive coordinator. Joseph had a great defensive plan on Sunday.

And the Broncos defensive players executed that plan to near perfection.

The defense forced four turnovers and held Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in check all game long. The Broncos also finished with three sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Oh, and the defense held the Kansas City offense to 9 points.

What a game from the Denver defense.

Ja’Quan McMillian had himself a day

Holy smokes, what a game.

The Broncos cornerback picked off Mahomes, had six tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

What a remarkable game for McMillian.

The Broncos need to run the ball

It’s clear the path to success on offense for Denver is by running the ball.

The Broncos had 153 yards rushing on 40 attempts on Sunday. When that happens, it allows Russell Wilson to make plays through the air, and have success in the red zone. Denver was 3-for-5 in the red zone on Sunday.

It’s all because of the Broncos running the ball. Speaking of which ...

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

Javonte Williams had his best game since his knee injury

Williams was the driver for Denver’s offensive success on Sunday. And it’s great to see for the Broncos running back; especially coming off that brutal knee injury.

Williams finished with a game-high 85 yards on 27 carries and added three catches for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson and the passing game did enough

Wilson only had 114 yards passing on 12 of 19 attempts. But he did throw three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson did fumble, but the Broncos defense limited that to a field goal.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy got the other touchdowns, with Sutton making a great catch and drawing a key pass interference call.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was enough on Sunday.

Celebrate Broncos Country, you deserve it

There haven’t been many reasons to enjoy a Sunday afternoon/evening when it comes to the Broncos.

Celebrate this win. Soak it in.

This could be what helps this franchise turn it around.