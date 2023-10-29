LOOK: Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2015 and what better way to celebrate than to play a little Taylor Switch after the game?

#Broncos played some Taylor Swift after their defeat of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs



You just know that locker room is fired up tonight. Denver hasn’t had a strong win over a premier opponent since their Super Bowl run and this 24-9 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions certainly qualifies. Will this be the moment when an entire franchise finally turns the corner and ends a long run of losing culture?

Stay tuned, because at 3-5 this team has new life blood breathed into it. Go Broncos!