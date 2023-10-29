 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LOOK: Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos got a little revenge towards the Swifties and the Kansas City Chiefs after the game by playing some Taylor Swift songs to celebrate the 24-9 win. 

By Tim Lynch
/ new

The Denver Broncos finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2015 and what better way to celebrate than to play a little Taylor Switch after the game?

You just know that locker room is fired up tonight. Denver hasn’t had a strong win over a premier opponent since their Super Bowl run and this 24-9 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions certainly qualifies. Will this be the moment when an entire franchise finally turns the corner and ends a long run of losing culture?

Stay tuned, because at 3-5 this team has new life blood breathed into it. Go Broncos!

