Broncos Reacts Survey Week 5: Will the Broncos beat the Jets?

With the nice comeback win from the Denver Broncos last week, we get a brief reprieve from the negative survey questions. We’ll stick with a prediction this week. Do you think Denver will beat the New York Jets at home in Week 5?

This game is personal for Nathaniel Hackett, but his offense is likely to be the difference maker in this game. Instead, it will be the Jets defense that will decide the outcome. If they dominate the Broncos offense then all Zach Wilson and the Jets have to do is put up a minimal amount of points to come out with a victory. Russell Wilson will need to do what Patrick Mahomes struggled to do last week.

As usual, we’ll have the results ready later this week on Friday or Saturday. Check back on Mile High Report to see.

