Justin Simmons’ high regard for their DC is unmistakable after victory over Chiefs

There’s no doubt that the Denver Broncos have seen significant improvement on the defense these past few games. Last year our secondary was a force to be reckoned with, but we had an extremely rocky start of this season. Then, as embarrassing as the Miami Dolphins game was, it may have been a turning point for the team as a whole.

And tonight against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs it was like that struggling defense from the first few weeks never existed.

Free safety and team captain Justin Simmons shared a lot of positives about the team’s growth from the beginning of the season to now, especially after their loss in Miami.

“Honestly, after Miami there was a lot of self-reflection, but even looking after that, going into Chicago, there were a lot of mishaps there,” he admitted, “I think it is just how do we fine-tune the details, because that was what we were missing.”

Talking more specifically about how Joseph turned around their defense, Simmons described the DC as “nothing but outstanding.”

“We’ll go to war for VJ, week-in and week-out.” -Justin Simmons on DC Vance Joseph

“VJ has been nothing but outstanding. I can speak for the defensive room when I say this: We’ll go to war for VJ, week-in and week-out. He never flinched, he never wavered. He knows how good we can be and how well we can execute. Today I think kind of showed that.”

Simmons is aware that the game wasn’t perfect. There were missed opportunities. There were penalties. There were sloppy moments. Ultimately, though, they did what they came to do and they played a game that made everyone proud.

“You always want to try and go out there and play a perfect game, but that was almost the standard—getting some takeaways, setting our offense up to get the ball, obviously, leaving the game with no touchdowns is huge—and ‘VJ’ was the driving factor of that.”

Expounding on the support and direction given by Joseph, Simmons named just a few of the things he appreciates so much. “The attention to detail, the film study, the communication, talking to us in and out of the offensive plays when the offense is out on the field, on the sideline letting us know what he’s thinking, how plays are going to go so we aren’t shocked or surprised by any calls—I think all that plays a big role into it.”

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” he went on, “We’re going to just keep this ball rolling.”