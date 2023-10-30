Win over the Chiefs just the jolt of confidence Broncos need

It’s been a long time. A carousel of awful quarterbacks, incompetent coaches, an inability to put an effective offense together with a dominant defense. Pepper in a litany of sloppy, penalty-ridden play, and add a dash of lethargy, these Broncos had the world believing that they couldn’t hang and couldn’t play.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos stunned everyone, including themselves, by putting together the best game of football the Mile High City has seen in years.

Maybe this team, the one that started 0-3 to start the season, isn’t the worst we have ever seen. Credit where credit is due, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has made adjustments and pulled this defense together. The hapless band of doofuses (doofi?) that allowed Miami to score 70 held the defending Super Bowl Champs and the league MVP to just 9-points.

Coach Sean Payton finally embraced the running attack that, in the preseason, he claimed was going to be the focus of the offense. Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams appear to be the answer to stagnant and unimaginative offensive schemes. While it’s still frustrating that Russell Wilson’s passes rarely connect with receivers past the line of scrimmage, it’s hard to complain when a decisive victory like the one on Sunday is in the offing.

That win on Sunday made the gauntlet of teams the Broncos must face to complete the season less daunting. Teams that looked unstoppable early in the season like the Bills, who just lost to the Patriots, are looking human. Injuries have hobbled quarterbacks for the Vikings and Browns. Add in the Chargers that Denver still has to play twice and the season finale in Las Vegas against the Raiders...

Holy crud, the Broncos could make a run. Could this be the first time in years that there is interesting football being played in Denver in December?

Let’s hope so.

HORSE TRACKS

Denver Broncos Brutally Troll Travis Kelce After Beating Kansas City Chiefs | HuffPost Sports

Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.

Patrick Mahomes: Broncos have stifled our offense, other teams will try to replicate that - NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense struggled against the Broncos' defense in a win in Week Six, and struggled even more against the Broncos in a loss on Sunday.

