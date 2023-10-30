Monday Night Football Week 8: Raiders at Lions

This game has new meaning for Denver Broncos fans. If the Detroit Lions can take down the Las Vegas Raiders here on Monday Night Football, then the AFC West just gets that much tighter with the Broncos moving up to tie the Raiders a half game back from the second place Los Angeles Chargers. Even more importantly, is that there are a bunch of 3-4 and 3-5 teams fighting for the seventh seed spot in the AFC. So for now, the Broncos are definitely in it heading into their Bye Week. So “Go Lions” even more than usual!

MNF Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT on Oct. 30, 2023

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Obviously, I have the Lions winning this game straight-up, but they haven’t been all that impressive in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Raiders have been somewhat better than their usual garbage selves. I think we’ll see something like a 28-24 type game with the Lions getting the victory here.