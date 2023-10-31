Broncos currently hold 9th overall pick

Despite the Denver Broncos sudden appearance in the playoff hunt in the AFC, they still have a lot of work to do. There are just too many teams in the AFC all fighting for that last spot, so if Denver doesn’t keep winning this surge will quickly fade.
It’s been a few weeks since we updated the current draft order and back then they were vying for the number one overall pick. However, with back-to-back wins and three wins out of their last five games, things are beginning to look upwards for Denver. As it stands, they hold the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a lot of 3-4 and 3-5 football teams right now. Let’s see where Denver stands.
2024 NFL Draft Order - Week 8
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|SOS
|STREAK
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|SOS
|STREAK
|1
|Arizona Cardinals
|1-7
|0.125
|0.543
|Lost 5
|2
|Chicago Bears via Panthers
|1-6
|0.143
|0.519
|Won 1
|3
|Chicago Bears
|2-6
|0.25
|0.454
|Lost 1
|4
|New York Giants
|2-6
|0.25
|0.534
|Lost 1
|5
|New England Patriots
|2-6
|0.25
|0.557
|Lost 1
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|2-5
|0.286
|0.455
|Lost 4
|7
|Indianapolis Colts
|3-5
|0.375
|0.488
|Lost 3
|8
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3-5
|0.375
|0.489
|Lost 2
|9
|Denver Broncos
|3-5
|0.375
|0.5
|Won 2
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-5
|0.375
|0.512
|Lost 2
|11
|Washington Commanders
|3-5
|0.375
|0.515
|Lost 2
|12
|Houston Texans via Cardinals
|3-4
|0.429
|0.484
|Lost 1
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3-4
|0.429
|0.489
|Lost 3
|14
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-4
|0.429
|0.523
|Won 1
|15
|Tennessee Titans
|3-4
|0.429
|0.535
|Won 1
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|4-4
|0.5
|0.403
|Won 1
|17
|New York Jets
|4-3
|0.571
|0.523
|Won 3
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4-3
|0.571
|0.558
|Won 3
Head Coach Sean Payton mentioned a few weeks ago that in the NFL there is a fine line between a team being in a rut and a groove. If you look in the streak column, you can see the teams in a rut and those in a groove. It sure looks like the Broncos could be entering a groove in comparison to the rest of the team’s around them here.
They face an incredibly tough road game against the Buffalo Bills coming out of their Bye Week and while a loss doesn’t necessarily put them back into a rut, it will be important for them to play a really good game to keep the groove going into the softer part of their schedule after the Bills game.
