Broncos currently hold 9th overall pick

Despite the Denver Broncos sudden appearance in the playoff hunt in the AFC, they still have a lot of work to do. There are just too many teams in the AFC all fighting for that last spot, so if Denver doesn’t keep winning this surge will quickly fade.

It’s been a few weeks since we updated the current draft order and back then they were vying for the number one overall pick. However, with back-to-back wins and three wins out of their last five games, things are beginning to look upwards for Denver. As it stands, they hold the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a lot of 3-4 and 3-5 football teams right now. Let’s see where Denver stands.

2024 NFL Draft Order - Week 8 PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% SOS STREAK PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% SOS STREAK 1 Arizona Cardinals 1-7 0.125 0.543 Lost 5 2 Chicago Bears via Panthers 1-6 0.143 0.519 Won 1 3 Chicago Bears 2-6 0.25 0.454 Lost 1 4 New York Giants 2-6 0.25 0.534 Lost 1 5 New England Patriots 2-6 0.25 0.557 Lost 1 6 Green Bay Packers 2-5 0.286 0.455 Lost 4 7 Indianapolis Colts 3-5 0.375 0.488 Lost 3 8 Las Vegas Raiders 3-5 0.375 0.489 Lost 2 9 Denver Broncos 3-5 0.375 0.5 Won 2 10 Los Angeles Rams 3-5 0.375 0.512 Lost 2 11 Washington Commanders 3-5 0.375 0.515 Lost 2 12 Houston Texans via Cardinals 3-4 0.429 0.484 Lost 1 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-4 0.429 0.489 Lost 3 14 Los Angeles Chargers 3-4 0.429 0.523 Won 1 15 Tennessee Titans 3-4 0.429 0.535 Won 1 16 New Orleans Saints 4-4 0.5 0.403 Won 1 17 New York Jets 4-3 0.571 0.523 Won 3 18 Cincinnati Bengals 4-3 0.571 0.558 Won 3

Head Coach Sean Payton mentioned a few weeks ago that in the NFL there is a fine line between a team being in a rut and a groove. If you look in the streak column, you can see the teams in a rut and those in a groove. It sure looks like the Broncos could be entering a groove in comparison to the rest of the team’s around them here.

They face an incredibly tough road game against the Buffalo Bills coming out of their Bye Week and while a loss doesn’t necessarily put them back into a rut, it will be important for them to play a really good game to keep the groove going into the softer part of their schedule after the Bills game.