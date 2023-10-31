NFL trade deadline roundup; Broncos stand pat

With the NFL trade deadline passing at 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos ended up not moving any pieces or adding any. As Mike Klis confirmed just moments before the deadline, the team received trade offers but remain confident in the group of players they have after winning back-to-back games and getting into the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Despite receiving offers for a few key players, Broncos are expected to stand pat with no deadline trade, according to source. Team confident in its group of players. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 31, 2023

The same could not be said for the rest of the league and some big moves were made, with most notably the Washington Commanders. Overall, however, it was a relatively quiet trade day. Not a whole lot of players were moved. The San Francisco 49ers continued adding to their formidable defense, while the Commanders are looking towards the future with their defense. The Minnesota Vikings snagged a quarterback they hope will be able to pick up the mantle left by injured Kirk Cousins.

NFL Trade Deadline Moves

Seattle Seahawks trade for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams

The Seahawks were the first to strike on Monday trading for New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams for a second and fifth round pick.

Chicago Bears trade for Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat

The Bears sent a second round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to the Commanders for Sweat. That is a prime draft pick for the Commanders for a player once seen as a foundational defensive player.

Minnesota Vikings trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs

The Vikings have a massive hole on offense after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury. Dobbs has been playing well for the Cardinals and with Kyler Murray on his way back, the Vikings were able to steal him away for a sixth and seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland

The Jaguars sent a sixth-round pick to the Vikings for offensive guard Ezra Cleveland. Head Coach Doug Pederson was happy about the trade, telling The Pat McAfee Show, “Obviously, getting a good player to come in here and help us, and we’ve already got a good offensive line, and Ezra can come in and give us some really good depth, and it’s just a matter of getting him caught up and getting him in the room with a really good offensive line- guys like Brandon Scherff, he’s the leader in there, and Luke Fortner, and you look at these guys- Cam Robinson, Walker Little, these guys are just busting their tail every week. So getting a guy like Ezra, his caliber, we got a starting-type guard, really solidifies our offensive line and makes us better.”

San Francisco 49ers trade for Commanders pass rusher Chase Young

The 49ers were able to send just a third-round pick to the Commanders for the services of Chase Young. Young will be a free agent after this season, so the 49ers will get a chance to re-sign the 24-year old pass rusher to a long-term deal after the season.

Detroit Lions trade for Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Lions sent a sixth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. DPJ is just 24 years old, but is also a free agent at the end of the season.

Buffalo Bills trade for defensive back Rasul Douglas

The Buffalo Bills have sent a third-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas. The deal included the Packers fifth-round in return as well. The 28-year-old had just restructured his deal to free up cap space this offseason shifting cap hits to future years, but that would be the Bills problem now.