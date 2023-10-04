Jets vs Broncos preview: Denver faces stiff challenge in NY defense

Don’t look now, but the Denver Broncos could go on a winning streak.

After the start of this season, it would be a small miracle. It also won’t be easy, especially for Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense. The New York Jets defense is no joke, especially after how that unit played against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Denver as the slight favorite over the Jets. That’s a little surprising but the fact the Broncos are at home and the Zach Wilson isn’t very good explains the spread. As the total, that number sits at 43. Since Denver’s defense can’t stop anyone, who knows with that number?

Offensive Rankings

NY Jets: Thirtieth in overall offense (252.8 yards per game), tied for 20th in rushing offense (95.5 YPG), 31st in passing offense (157.3 YPG), tied for 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game).

Denver: Fourteenth in overall offense (333.3 yards per game), tied for 20th in rushing offense (95.5 YPG), 10th in passing offense (237.8 YPG), tied for 10th in scoring offense (25.0 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

NY Jets: Twenty-third in total defense (363.8 yards per game), 28th in rushing defense (148.0 YPG), 30th in passing defense (285.7 YPG), 14th in scoring defense (21.0 points per game).

Denver: Thirty-second in total defense (461.5 yards per game), 32nd in rushing defense (176.0 YPG), 16th in passing defense (215.8 YPG), 32nd in scoring defense (37.5 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

Don’t disappear on offense

Wilson and Denver’s offense rallied from 21 points down to win their first game of the season. Minus the first half against the Washington Commanders, it was the best the Broncos offense has looked all season. Now do it in the first and second half. It would also be great to see Denver score a TD on its opening drive of the game again. The Broncos have done that three times in the four games. — Ian St. Clair

Defense has to step up

It feels like an impossible task at this point, but Vance Joseph’s defense made an offense that has looked completely lost in the first three weeks of the season look like a top five offense. The Broncos can’t allow Zach Wilson to look like a stud like they did with Justin Fields. — Adam Malnati

Show us you can beat a good defense

Is this team the one who started out with a 28-7 deficit? Or is it the team that finished the game 24-0? If it’s closer to the latter, go out and prove it. Was that comeback a sign of progress or just a coincidental one-off against a bad team? To be taken seriously (or at least to be even considered to be taken seriously) the comeback can’t be easily proved a fluke. — Tim Lynch

Get Marvin Mims more touches

You have one of the most explosive players in the league. He has 292 yards on just nine receptions. He’s averaging 6.21 yards per route. This is insane numbers and all they did on Sunday was target him twice. Offensive guru Sean Payton has to do better with this talent. — Ross Allen

Get Jaleel McLaughlin more touches

McLaughlin may be small in size, but he has blazing speed and has been a playmaker throughout camp, the preseason, and his limited regular season touches. Get him another 12-15 reps like last week. Utilize him as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. Big plays happen when the ball is in his hands. I’d love to see him make some waves against the Jets. — Christopher Hart

