Denver Bronco snap counts and analysis game four 2023

The Denver Broncos won a game. The offense played fairly well and the defense decided to show up in the second half in an excellent comeback win over the Chicago Bears.
Offense
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|48
|100%
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|48
|100%
|Ben Powers
|G
|48
|100%
|Garett Bolles
|T
|48
|100%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|48
|100%
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|48
|100%
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|42
|88%
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|40
|83%
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|30
|62%
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|22
|46%
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|21
|44%
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|17
|35%
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|17
|35%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|16
|33%
|Michael Burton
|FB
|11
|23%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|10
|21%
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|8
|17%
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|6
|12%
The whole offensive line played the whole game, as did Russell Wilson. The Bronco OL committed five false starts though. The only starting offensive lineman who didn’t have a false start was Ben Powers. Mike McGlinchey had two. The Broncos now have the second most penalties in the league with 33. Carolina and Arizona both have 34.
We did not use six offensive linemen on any play this game.
With Javonte Williams only playing eight snaps before his injury, Samaje Perine got 22 and Jaleel McLaughlin got his first significant playing time with 16 snaps. FB Michael Burton played 11 snaps. Dwayne Washington was active but played no offensive snaps.
Adam Trautman again got the majority of the tight end snaps with 42, while Chris Manhertz got half of that and Nate Adkins got one seventh of that (sorry to make you do math).
Courtland Sutton again got the most WR snaps with 40 while Jerry Jeudy got 30. Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson both got 17 while LJ Humphrey got 10.
The only two players who did not play at all were Jarrett Stidham and Cam Fleming.
Defense
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|72
|100%
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|72
|100%
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|71
|99%
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|FS
|70
|97%
|Kareem Jackson
|SS
|65
|90%
|Jonathon Cooper
|LB
|62
|86%
|Zach Allen
|DE
|62
|86%
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|57
|79%
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|48
|67%
|D.J. Jones
|NT
|47
|65%
|Jonathan Harris
|DE
|45
|62%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|CB
|43
|60%
|Randy Gregory
|LB
|33
|46%
|Elijah Garcia
|DE
|13
|18%
|Matt Henningsen
|DE
|12
|17%
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|11
|15%
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|7
|10%
|Thomas Incoom
|LB
|1
|1%
Only two players played every defensive snap: Patrick Surtain and Alex Singleton. Damarri Mathis played all but one snap and Delarrin Turner-Yell played all but two.
So far this season, Mathis is allowing a passer rating of 149.4. The player he has been covering has caught 20 of 22 targets for 228 yards and 3 TDs. I’d laugh (or cry about this), but DTY has been worse. He’s allowing a passer rating of 158.3 (aka a perfect passer rating) having allowed 11 catches on 12 targets for 222 yards and 2 TDs.
Other DBs who got defensive snaps are Ja’Quan McMillian (43), Fabian Moreau (11), and the just released Essang Bassey (7).
The other ILB who got snaps this game was Drew Sanders, who played 57 defensive snaps and only ran himself out of the play on half of them (that’s improvement over the previous game).
At OLB Jonathon Cooper got the most snaps with 62 while Randy Gregory got 47 and Nik Bonitto got 33. Thomas Incoom got one.
Zach Allen and Jonathan Harris played the most DE snaps with 62 and 45, while Elijah Garcia and Matt Henningsen got 13 and 12.
DJ Jones played 47 as the only healthy IDL who got defensive snaps.
Players who who played 17 or more special teams snaps but did not play on offense or defense were: Tremon Smith, Justin Strnad, Riley Moss, Ben Niemann and Dwayne Washington.
Loading comments...