Denver Bronco snap counts and analysis game four 2023

The Denver Broncos won a game. The offense played fairly well and the defense decided to show up in the second half in an excellent comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

Offense

Player Pos Num Pct Mike McGlinchey T 48 100% Quinn Meinerz G 48 100% Ben Powers G 48 100% Garett Bolles T 48 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 48 100% Russell Wilson QB 48 100% Adam Trautman TE 42 88% Courtland Sutton WR 40 83% Jerry Jeudy WR 30 62% Samaje Perine RB 22 46% Chris Manhertz TE 21 44% Marvin Mims WR 17 35% Brandon Johnson WR 17 35% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 16 33% Michael Burton FB 11 23% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 10 21% Javonte Williams RB 8 17% Nate Adkins TE 6 12%

The whole offensive line played the whole game, as did Russell Wilson. The Bronco OL committed five false starts though. The only starting offensive lineman who didn’t have a false start was Ben Powers. Mike McGlinchey had two. The Broncos now have the second most penalties in the league with 33. Carolina and Arizona both have 34.

We did not use six offensive linemen on any play this game.

With Javonte Williams only playing eight snaps before his injury, Samaje Perine got 22 and Jaleel McLaughlin got his first significant playing time with 16 snaps. FB Michael Burton played 11 snaps. Dwayne Washington was active but played no offensive snaps.

Adam Trautman again got the majority of the tight end snaps with 42, while Chris Manhertz got half of that and Nate Adkins got one seventh of that (sorry to make you do math).

Courtland Sutton again got the most WR snaps with 40 while Jerry Jeudy got 30. Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson both got 17 while LJ Humphrey got 10.

The only two players who did not play at all were Jarrett Stidham and Cam Fleming.

Defense

Player Pos Num Pct Alex Singleton LB 72 100% Patrick Surtain II CB 72 100% Damarri Mathis CB 71 99% Delarrin Turner-Yell FS 70 97% Kareem Jackson SS 65 90% Jonathon Cooper LB 62 86% Zach Allen DE 62 86% Drew Sanders LB 57 79% Nik Bonitto LB 48 67% D.J. Jones NT 47 65% Jonathan Harris DE 45 62% Ja'Quan McMillian CB 43 60% Randy Gregory LB 33 46% Elijah Garcia DE 13 18% Matt Henningsen DE 12 17% Fabian Moreau CB 11 15% Essang Bassey CB 7 10% Thomas Incoom LB 1 1%

Only two players played every defensive snap: Patrick Surtain and Alex Singleton. Damarri Mathis played all but one snap and Delarrin Turner-Yell played all but two.

So far this season, Mathis is allowing a passer rating of 149.4. The player he has been covering has caught 20 of 22 targets for 228 yards and 3 TDs. I’d laugh (or cry about this), but DTY has been worse. He’s allowing a passer rating of 158.3 (aka a perfect passer rating) having allowed 11 catches on 12 targets for 222 yards and 2 TDs.

Other DBs who got defensive snaps are Ja’Quan McMillian (43), Fabian Moreau (11), and the just released Essang Bassey (7).

The other ILB who got snaps this game was Drew Sanders, who played 57 defensive snaps and only ran himself out of the play on half of them (that’s improvement over the previous game).

At OLB Jonathon Cooper got the most snaps with 62 while Randy Gregory got 47 and Nik Bonitto got 33. Thomas Incoom got one.

Zach Allen and Jonathan Harris played the most DE snaps with 62 and 45, while Elijah Garcia and Matt Henningsen got 13 and 12.

DJ Jones played 47 as the only healthy IDL who got defensive snaps.

Players who who played 17 or more special teams snaps but did not play on offense or defense were: Tremon Smith, Justin Strnad, Riley Moss, Ben Niemann and Dwayne Washington.