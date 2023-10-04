Is the Broncos defense going to make Nathaniel Hackett look good?

I’d want nothing better than for the Denver Broncos to take the Jets to the woodshed for a good old-fashioned beating, but I’m afraid that is not going to be in the cards this year.

What is far more likely is that the New York Jets' Zach Wilson is going to have a darn near perfect quarterback rating and look like an NFL god throwing the football on Sunday.

With the Broncos releasing one of their defensive starters, Essang Bassey, the secondary looks on paper like one of the worst in the NFL.

The only thing we can hope for is that we get to see a shootout with Sean Payton’s Broncos out gunning the play calling of Hackett. This could be a recipe for some old-school Mile High Magic in front of the home team.

Broncos News

Broncos to wear ’Snowcapped’ alternate helmets, Color Rush uniforms vs. Jets

When the Broncos welcome the New York Jets for a Week 5 matchup, they’ll debut their much-anticipated “Snowcapped” helmets.

Win Column: Key plays that helped the Broncos complete their 21-point comeback vs. Chicago

Inside the six plays that helped Denver earn its first victory of 2023.

Broncos add another of Sean Payton's ex-Saints - Denver Sports

The Broncos added another ex-Saints wide receiver, as word broke Tuesday that Tre'Quan Smith will join their practice squad.

Broncos waive Essang Bassey, their early-season nickel corner - Denver Sports

Essang Bassey lost his grip on the nickel corner position, and now he lost his spot on the Broncos' 53-player roster.

Other NFL News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot; Seahawks, Buccaneers crack top 10

What is the NFL pecking order after the first quarter of the 2023 regular season? Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings with plenty of movement throughout, including a change at No. 1 and pair of teams cracking the top 10 for the first time.

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Absent since Week 12 of last season due to a torn ACL, Bills OLB Von Miller is aiming to return on Sunday against the Jaguars in London.

Jerry Jones: 49ers matchup a chance to see how Cowboys 'stack up against the best'

Week 5's marquee matchup falls on "Sunday Night Football" when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Jerry Jones said during a Tuesday radio interview the prime-time game will be a good measuring stick for his team.

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary. Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'attacking' rehab, eyes return this season - ESPN

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, about three weeks after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon, said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "attacking this rehab" and still hopes to return this season if the Jets are in contention.

Brett Favre to testify in Mississippi welfare case Oct. 26 - ESPN

Brett Favre is scheduled to testify Oct. 26 as part of Mississippi's civil lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds.

Giants' John Michael Schmitz, Daniel Bellinger hurt on 'tush push' - ESPN

Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained injuries as New York attempted an unsuccessful "tush push" in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

Zach Wilson’s One Statistical Line That Should Have Jets Fans Excited - Sports Illustrated

The quarterback’s numbers after New York fell behind 17–0 prove he was playing with a psychological resilience that he hadn’t during his first two years.

NFL’s Prime-Time Games for the Rest of Season Are Looking to Be a Disaster - Sports Illustrated

NFL’s remaining prime-time schedule is littered with the Jets, Bears, Broncos and Raiders.