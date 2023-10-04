Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had a busy Wednesday as they decided to move on from edge rusher Randy Gregory, while also activating Baron Browning off the PUP list. The only true non-participant for Wednesday was Javonte Williams who has quad issue. Everyone else looks like they are progressing back into action for Week 5.
It looks like the move away from Gregory had more to do with head coach Sean Payton wanting to get more playing time for the younger players.
“In fairness to the question, it was a number of things,” Payton said. “He played 30 snaps last week. We just felt like these other guys were playing better. It happens in this league. We want the best players possible. There was a combination of things. Those other guys stepped up, and we felt like they’re playing better.”
Aside from not having Aaron Rodgers available, the New York Jets are reasonable healthy too. Denver’s defense needs to play a great game, because this Jets defense looks really good.
Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Wednesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|NIR-team decision
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Toe
|FULL
Jets injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Samuel Eguavoen
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|S
|Foot
|LIMITED
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|Carter Warren
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
