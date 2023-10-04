 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are getting healthier now, with only running back Javonte Williams looking like he might not be good to go by Sunday.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had a busy Wednesday as they decided to move on from edge rusher Randy Gregory, while also activating Baron Browning off the PUP list. The only true non-participant for Wednesday was Javonte Williams who has quad issue. Everyone else looks like they are progressing back into action for Week 5.

It looks like the move away from Gregory had more to do with head coach Sean Payton wanting to get more playing time for the younger players.

“In fairness to the question, it was a number of things,” Payton said. “He played 30 snaps last week. We just felt like these other guys were playing better. It happens in this league. We want the best players possible. There was a combination of things. Those other guys stepped up, and we felt like they’re playing better.”

Aside from not having Aaron Rodgers available, the New York Jets are reasonable healthy too. Denver’s defense needs to play a great game, because this Jets defense looks really good.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP
Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED
Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED
Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED
P.J. Locke S Toe FULL

Jets injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP
Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP
D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP
Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED
Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED
Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED
Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

2023, Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets - Everything we know

