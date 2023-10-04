Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had a busy Wednesday as they decided to move on from edge rusher Randy Gregory, while also activating Baron Browning off the PUP list. The only true non-participant for Wednesday was Javonte Williams who has quad issue. Everyone else looks like they are progressing back into action for Week 5.

It looks like the move away from Gregory had more to do with head coach Sean Payton wanting to get more playing time for the younger players.

“In fairness to the question, it was a number of things,” Payton said. “He played 30 snaps last week. We just felt like these other guys were playing better. It happens in this league. We want the best players possible. There was a combination of things. Those other guys stepped up, and we felt like they’re playing better.”

Aside from not having Aaron Rodgers available, the New York Jets are reasonable healthy too. Denver’s defense needs to play a great game, because this Jets defense looks really good.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED P.J. Locke S Toe FULL

Jets injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED