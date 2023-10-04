2023, Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be looking to make it two wins in a row against the New York Jets in Week 5. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos will be looking to claw their way back to within a game of .500 when they host the New York Jets in Week 5. But in order to get there, a lot of things have to keep improving.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked on Wednesday if he believed the team has improved over the first four weeks of the season and he was rather noncommittal.

“It’s a fair question,” Payton said. “I would like to say that I felt this way after the win. I was a little bit guarded. I was excited that we fought back. Clearly, we’re playing well in the kicking game right now. Offensively, I feel like we can be a lot more efficient. Defensively, the No. 1 thing are these explosives. Especially with the type of defense we are playing, that has to get cleaned up ... Our red zone numbers were good last week, and yet, there’s still enough meat on the bone when you actually look at the tape closely.”

Justin Fields had a career day against that Broncos defense last week, but to the defense’s credit they rallied in the second half with many big plays to secure a 21-point comeback win for Denver. They will need that defense this week against the Jets or it could get ugly.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.