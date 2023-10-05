NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2023 season as Broncos face the Jets

Welcome to Week 5!

It took four weeks, but like the Denver Broncos, I finally had a big week. The 12-win week put me solidly back in contention. Thanks in large part to Adam Malnati not being able to get his picks in last week due to him travelling to watch the Broncos in person at Soldier Field. Good for him to see a Broncos win, bad for him to give up the lead in our weekly picks.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 5 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two games where we are divided up the most on are the New England Patriots hosting the New Orleans Saints and our own Denver Broncos hosting the New York Jets. We’ll have to see how that plays out.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I had a huge week to get right back into the thick of things finally. I must have messed up somewhere, cause I only got 12 wins in the MHR staff pick’em results and landed 13 wins in the challenger group. I’ll take it, because I needed it. Three other competitors hit that mark last week too, including the overall leader on the season: Bixbys Hooman. Just 3 games separate 1st place and 10th place, so things are definitely spicy in our MHR Challengers league.

