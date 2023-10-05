If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Jets game on your local CBS affiliate in Week 4. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

For Denver, the key in this game will come down to how well Russell Wilson can handle the New York Jets defense. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked on Wednesday if he thought Wilson looked comfortable in his offense.

“Yeah, I think so, I’d like to think so,” Payton said. “Yeah. I feel like on game day, man, he’s on point. He knows exactly, decision-wise, what we’re thinking. I can’t think of situations where I’m sitting there looking at the iPad—I look at the pictures still—and wondering why. He’s locked in. He’s playing well.”

And Wilson has been playing well. It just hasn’t been enough with how poorly the Broncos defense has played. They will need to play much better this week, because that Jets defense is certainly going to keep the Broncos offensive scoring to a minimum.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.