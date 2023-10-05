Keys To Victory - Broncos vs Jets

Here’s what the Denver Broncos need to do to beat the New York Jets to get their second win of the season.

1. Russell Needs To Be the Better Wilson

In this matchup we got the battle of the Wilson’s with Russell Wilson taking on the Jets QB, Zach Wilson. Russell has been playing at a very high level so far this year and needs to dominate this QB matchup. If the Broncos are going to win and win this game comfortably, Russell needs to keep up the good work and keep the turnovers to zero. Let Zach Wilson and the Jets offense earn their field position, and not gift them any free points. The stats show the major advantage the Broncos have at the quarterback position, now is not the time for Russ to stoop his play to the competition’s level in a critical week five matchup.

2. Stop Hall and Cook

Breece Hall ran for 56 yards last week on nine carries averaging an impressive 9.3 yards per carry. The Jets recently stated this week that Hall is no longer on a snap count and will see an increase in touches this week. We all know how explosive Hall can be in open space, so keeping him and his other dangerous running back partner, Dalvin Cook, under wraps is another key to success for the Broncos to win this game. Making Zach Wilson drop back, reading defenses, and throwing to receivers, instead of allowing his skill positions to win the game for him, will bode well for the Broncos defense.

3. Win the Fourth Quarter... Again

Can the Broncos put up another +17 point differential in the fourth again? Good things happen when you win the fourth quarter (like last week) and that’s why I’m putting it in my keys to victory for another week in a row. In a tight matchup like this one, against a team that is unpredictable at times, the best play of the Broncos needs to come in crunch time. Cut those sleeves off again Sean Payton because if the Broncos win the fourth quarter again, they’ll be walking away with a W.