Thursday Night Football Week 5: Bears at Commanders Open Thread

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

Despite their 2-2 record, the Washington Commanders are well below average in offensive and defensive rankings. The Chicago Bears have the 21st ranked offense, but only one spot behind the Commanders there. Defensively, there is some separation with the Bears ranking 28th and the Commanders 21st. This game looks like it could be quite... uninteresting.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at FedEx Field in the Washington DC area, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. This might surprise people, but despite the Commanders playing the Philadelphia Eagles well last week, they haven’t been a very good football team this season. I think the Bears keep it close enough to cover the spread, but Washington comes out on top. And given the defense on both teams, I’m taking the over here.

