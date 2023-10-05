Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Thursday

After missing last week, inside linebacker Josey Jewell looks like he’ll be on track to start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the New York Jets. More good news too as running back Javonte Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy moved from limited yesterday to full today. The healthier this team can get before Sunday the better, because the Jets defense is going to cause them some fits. They’ll need all hands on deck for this one.

As for Jewell, he appears to be a full go for this game. When asked about his injury he said, “I just got in a bad position on an O-lineman, got stretched out and slipped a little bit and stretched something that shouldn’t have stretched too far. All good now.’’

With the defense moving towards youth on edge, getting some key veterans like Jewell and safety Justin Simmons back could be the perfect formula the defense needs to build off their second half effort against the Chicago Bears.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP DNP Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP LIMITED Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED FULL Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED FULL

Jets injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP DNP Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP DNP D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP DNP Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED LIMITED Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED FULL Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED FULL Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED FULL