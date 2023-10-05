 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos had both Jerry Jeudy and Josey Jewell return as full practice participants on Thursday as the team prepares to play the New York Jets in Week 5.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

After missing last week, inside linebacker Josey Jewell looks like he’ll be on track to start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the New York Jets. More good news too as running back Javonte Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy moved from limited yesterday to full today. The healthier this team can get before Sunday the better, because the Jets defense is going to cause them some fits. They’ll need all hands on deck for this one.

As for Jewell, he appears to be a full go for this game. When asked about his injury he said, “I just got in a bad position on an O-lineman, got stretched out and slipped a little bit and stretched something that shouldn’t have stretched too far. All good now.’’

With the defense moving towards youth on edge, getting some key veterans like Jewell and safety Justin Simmons back could be the perfect formula the defense needs to build off their second half effort against the Chicago Bears.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP DNP
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP LIMITED
Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED FULL
Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED FULL

Jets injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP DNP
D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP DNP
Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED LIMITED
Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED FULL
Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED FULL
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

