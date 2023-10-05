Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Thursday

After missing last week, inside linebacker Josey Jewell looks like he’ll be on track to start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the New York Jets. More good news too as running back Javonte Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy moved from limited yesterday to full today. The healthier this team can get before Sunday the better, because the Jets defense is going to cause them some fits. They’ll need all hands on deck for this one.
As for Jewell, he appears to be a full go for this game. When asked about his injury he said, “I just got in a bad position on an O-lineman, got stretched out and slipped a little bit and stretched something that shouldn’t have stretched too far. All good now.’’
With the defense moving towards youth on edge, getting some key veterans like Jewell and safety Justin Simmons back could be the perfect formula the defense needs to build off their second half effort against the Chicago Bears.
Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|NIR-team decision
|DNP
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
Jets injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Samuel Eguavoen
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|S
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Carter Warren
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
