Broncos player props: 5 best bets for week 5

If Aaron Rodgers were playing on Sunday, this would be a great game for prop betting.

Now that it’s Zach Wilson for the New York Jets, not so much.

The main question right now: Will the Denver Broncos offense be able to carry over the second-half performance against the Chicago Bears? If you think they do, there are good options for props with good value.

Against the Bears, I went 2-3. For the season, I’m now 9-10.

First Broncos drive result: touchdown (+295)

Going back to well for this one, but why not? Denver has scored a touchdown on the first drive three times this season. The Broncos do so again on Sunday.

Marvin Mims anytime TD (+280)

One of the best playmakers on the team, Sean Payton needs to get the rookie receiver more touches. Hopefully, that will happen this Sunday.

Jaleel McLaughlin anytime TD (+205)

Speaking of rookie playmakers, McLaughlin had a phenomenal game against Chicago. He follows it up with another touchdown against the Jets.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+105)

Yes, this hit for Wilson again a bad Bears defense. But Wilson has gone over this mark in three of the first four games. He does it again on Sunday.

Breece Hall alternate rushing yards 60+ (-125)

I debated between this and 70+, but I’m going to be conservative and stick with 60+. Robert Saleh said Hall is no longer on a pitch count and should be able to get this number.