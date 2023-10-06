 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos are reportedly trading Randy Gregory to 49ers

Report: Broncos to trade Randy Gregory to 49ers

Instead of releasing Randy Gregory, the Denver Broncos found a trade partner in the San Francisco 49ers.

By Tim Lynch Updated
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Denver Broncos have found a trade partner for edge rusher Randy Gregory. It was reported earlier this week that they would be releasing him, but the San Francisco 49ers must have made a few phone calls to slow things down.

It looks like they’ll end up swapping late round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Per Adam Schefter on X, the Broncos will send their 7th round pick in exchange for the 49ers 6th round pick. Mike Klis of 9 News then followed up suggesting that the Broncos may still be on the hook for a large portion of Gregory’s remaining $10.89 million salary for this season as part of this trade.

Gregory appeared in just 10 games since being signed last offseason to a big 5-year, $70 million contract. He was given $28 million in guaranteed money. For that high cost, the Broncos go three total sacks and just nine quarterback hits. Suffice to say this will go down as a massive ‘L’ for General Manager George Paton.

Head Coach Sean Payton has already noted its intention to go with the youth they have at the position with Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper. Baron Browning has also been activated off the PUP. They are moving on.

