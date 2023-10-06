Broncos vs. Jets Week 5 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are definitely getting some key players back ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. They did trade Randy Gregory away to the San Francisco 49ers, but will be focusing on getting reps to the younger guys that position moving forward.

For this game, they look to get back edge rusher Frank Clark, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, and safety Justin Simmons. While both running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are back and full participants at practice. Having all five of these starters back should be a nice boost. And boost is what they need, because it has been a long time since Denver has won a home game. That was something Head Coach Sean Payton talked about today.

“We have a great home field advantage, and we have a great fan base,” Payton said. “We have to give them something to get excited about, and then take advantage of the noise.”

Beating the Jets will go a long way towards changing the narrative to the start of the season. Beating Nathaniel Hackett would also be a nice bonus. So yes, please give us something to get excited about on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Jets practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED OUT Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP LIMITED FULL

Jets injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Billy Turner OL Toe -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL -- Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL -- Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL