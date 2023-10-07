Week 5 Broncos-Jets Prop Bet Parlay

All odds and bets are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet #1: Broncos Alt Spread +3.5 (-243)

This matchup will be a close contest and the great thing about this bet is that it gives Broncos betters coverage on both sides. What I mean by that is if the Broncos want to bring their A game and win the game, you’re in the clear, but if the Broncos decide to mess around and lose to a game-winning field goal, you’re also covered there with the +3.5 spread. With only odds of -243 as the alternate spread for the favorite to win the game, I don’t think this is a bad way to start your parlay.

Bet #2: Russell Wilson over 223.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Russ threw for exactly 223 yards last week in their comeback win against the Bears. Now some might be thinking that if Russ only threw for 223 against the Bears defense, why would he throw for more against a better defense in the Jets? I think this because of one word, momentum. Momentum is on the side of the Broncos this week, especially for their offense which put up 17 points in the fourth quarter alone last week. Furthermore, if Jets cornerback, D.J. Reed, is out as well this Sunday, that also gives Russ more of an advantage to throw the ball down the field. Reed did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.

Bet #3: Garrett Wilson over 4.5 Receptions (-150)

The Broncos defense has not kept any of their opponent’s number one wide receivers under 4.5 catches so far this season. In week 1 Davante Adams had six catches, in week two Terry McLaurin had five catches, in week 3 Tyreek Hill had nine catches, and last but not least D.J. Moore had eight catches last week in week four’s matchup. Vance Joseph and his defense can’t seem to take key players out of the game, so this bet is riding that trend as the last leg in the parlay.

Parlay Odds: Bet $10 to win $34 (+340)