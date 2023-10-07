Broncos vs. Jets score predictions for Week 5

The Denver Broncos finally got their first win of the season last week on the road against the Chicago Bears and will now host a New York Jets team that competed well with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, ultimately losing in a close game.

The mood in Broncos Country is still a bit sour and even most fans don’t think Denver will win this game. That mood seems to have carried over to our Mile High Report staff as most of us are also predicting a loss on Sunday. The collective score prediction came out to a Jets 26-25 road win over the Broncos.

Here is how we see things playing out individually.

Jets 20, Broncos 16

As tough as it is to predict a loss, I have to go by what I know. The Broncos defense made Justin Fields look amazing last week and while they had an outstanding second half, the season has been pretty brutal defensively. Meanwhile, the Jets defense just gave Patrick Mahomes fits. Given those two facts, I’m going to give the edge to the Jets in this game, but I won’t cry over spilled milk if the Broncos win. I’d love for Nathaniel Hackett to walk off the field with a sad face and no tuggies to celebrate. - Tim Lynch

Jets 31, Broncos 28

I told Ian on Odds and Endzones that being at Soldier Field was an eerie hall of mirrors feeling for me. Looking at the despair those fans felt, and the hopelessness in that place when the Broncos started their comeback was scary. It felt like I was looking at Broncos Country’s future. While I have more faith in Sean Payton, I still don’t believe in Vance Joseph. More importantly, I don’t think the defense believes in Vance Joseph. It will be close the whole game, and the offense will have a day, but I trust the Broncos defense to throw this one away in the end. I can’t wait to be proven wrong. - Adam Malnati

Jets 38, Broncos 27

The Broncos defense reverts to form (i.e. terribad) even with injured players returning to the field and the Jets score 28 first half points. The good play in the second half last game was more a function of the state of the Bears offense, than it was of the state of the Bronco defense. The Broncos get it close late but a costly turnover by the offense allows the Jets to score a defensive touchdown to put the game out of reach. - Joe Mahoney

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

Broncos 31, Jets 17

I have no idea how I came up with the score or prediction, but I think the incompetence of Zach Wilson and Hackett will overrule Joseph's. I also think the offense will able to take what it did in the second half against the Bears and put a complete game together. And please, Broncos Country, count down the play clock from 25 seconds every time it resets with the Jets on offense. I’m here for that level of petty. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 31, Jets 24

The Broncos got a much needed morale boost in their comeback win against the Chicago Bears. Momentum matters and the Broncos finally have some of that and a bit of added confidence after last weekend. I think the Broncos offense will fire on all cylinders and the defense does just enough to keep the Jets at bay for Denver to win its second game of the season. - Chris Hart

Jets 24, Broncos 17

This will be the best defense the Broncos have faced all season by a wide margin so I believe we’ll see some struggles by the offense. This will be a close one but I believe the Jets and specifically their run game will be too much for the Broncos defense. - Scotty Payne

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Jets game? Let us know in the comments section below.