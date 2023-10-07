AFC West watch: Chiefs head to Minnesota; Raiders host Green Bay

Patrick Mahomes has actually looked human.

Josh McDaniels is destroying another franchise (and it couldn’t happen to a better organization).

And Brandon Staley won’t find a way to lose a game since the Los Angeles Chargers are on a bye.

Here is the AFC West watch for Week 5 of the NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (1-3), 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense has not looked as good as it has the last few years.

It seems Andy Reid and the front office undervalued receivers.

Still, Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL and Kansas City should win Sunday’s game easily.

The only shot Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have is to score a lot of points. However, Cousins will make a costly turnover to cost his team in an eventual loss.

Green Bay Packers (2-2) vs Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), 6:15 p.m. MT, ABC/ESPN

I can’t state enough how glorious it is to see McDaniels destorying the Las Vegas Raiders.

Remember, when McDaniels became a head coach, Las Vegas was a playoff team. Not anymore.

Jordan Love probably isn’t it, but the Green Bay Packers will have a home game on Monday Night Football and should win this football game.